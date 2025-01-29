Smelt test: Trump order overrides California’s fish-protecting rules to maximize water supply

President Donald Trump is taking executive action to override California’s “actively harmful” state and local environmental policies in an effort to maximize water supply in the aftermath of January’s deadly wildfires.

In an executive order issued Sunday, Trump called on federal agencies to overrule California regulations on endangered species to create more water availability, expedite the removal of debris in the areas affected by the fires, and conduct investigations into the city of Los Angeles’ use of federal grants.

The president’s order overrides environmental regulations potentially limiting water availability in the area, such as the Endangered Species Act (ESA), which seeks to minimize water infrastructure to protect certain fish species, such as the Delta smelt. The order comes just weeks after Trump accused Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., of caring more about protecting an endangered fish species than the state’s residents amid the wildfires.

Trump also called on the Interior Department to immediately override existing regulations in California that “unduly burden efforts to maximize water deliveries” to the Central Valley Project (CVP), a water management effort in the state.

The order calls on several federal agencies to conduct reviews of environmental programs in the state.

The director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will also conduct a review of all federal programs, projects and activities relating to land management, water availability, water supply, water storage, water infrastructure, and disaster preparedness and response, according to the executive order.

Additionally, Trump called on Cabinet secretaries to “expeditiously take all measures, consistent with all applicable authorities, to ensure adequate water resources in Southern California,” and issue a report within 15 days on all resources and authorities available to “fight and prevent” wildfires in the area.

Specifically, the Interior and Commerce departments will designate an official to investigate any “regulatory hurdles” under current environmental protection laws “that unduly burden each respective water project,” and propose a plan to suspend or revise any regulations.

Trump also asked the attorney general to launch an investigation into Los Angeles’ “misuse” of federal preparedness grants. “These Federal preparedness grants shall not be used to support illegal aliens,” the executive order reads.

The city was recently criticized for cutting the fire department budget by $17 million while hundreds of thousands of dollars were allocated to fund programs such as a “Gay Men’s Chorus” and housing for the transgender homeless.

The White House suggested that the order would “deliver more water and produce additional hydropower, including by increasing storage and conveyance, and jointly operating federal and state facilities, to high-need communities, notwithstanding any contrary state or local laws.”

Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the areas devastated by the Los Angeles fires on Friday, pledging federal assistance to the victims during a roundtable with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other state officials.

“I don’t think you can realize how rough, how devastating it is until you see it,” Trump said of the wildfire damage. “The federal government is standing behind you, 100%.”

Fox News’ Alex Schemmel contributed to this report.