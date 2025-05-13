‘Small nodule’ found in Biden’s prostate during routine exam, spokesperson says

A small nodule was found in the prostate of former President Joe Biden during a recent physical exam, according to media reports.

The discovery “necessitated further evaluation,” the Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing a spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately respond Tuesday to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

During his presidency, Biden had a “cancerous” skin lesion removed from his chest, according to the White House.

Former White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in February 2023 that skin tissue was removed during a health assessment Biden received and was sent for a biopsy, which revealed it was cancerous.

“As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. The area around the biopsy site was treated presumptively with electrodessication and curettage at the time of biopsy. No further treatment is required,” Biden’s doctor wrote in a memo.

“The site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare,” O’Connor also wrote.

