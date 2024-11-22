Size of slim Republican House majority hangs on 3 uncalled races

Republicans hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives, though the size of that narrow margin will not be known until the final three undecided races are called.

This week, The Associated Press called Ohio’s 9th Congressional District for Democratic incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur, and Alaska’s at-large district for Republican entrepreneur Nick Begich, who flipped the seat red by ousting Democratic incumbent Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola.

The three House races that remain uncalled as of Thursday are in California and Iowa.

The balance of power currently sits at 219 seats for Republicans, and 213 for the Democrats.

1. California’s 13th Congressional District

Republican Rep. John Duarte is leading former Democratic state assembly member Adam Gray in California’s 13th Congressional District, but the highly contested race remains uncalled as of Thursday morning.

Roughly 96% of the vote has been counted, and Duarte holds a slim 50.1% to 49.9% lead. The two candidates are separated by just 351 votes at 101,217 to 100,866.

2. California’s 45th Congressional District

Democratic challenger Derek Tran is holding his lead over Republican incumbent Rep. Michelle Steel in the 45th District. Steel had been in the lead by a few hundred votes late last week, but Tran is now up 480 votes with a total of 156,576 to Steel’s 156,096 votes as of Friday morning.

More than 97% of the votes have been counted for the district.

3. Iowa’s 1st Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks holds a less than 1% lead over challenger Christina Bohannan with 99% of the votes counted. Miller-Meeks’ lead sits at just over 800 votes as of Friday.

A recount, which Miller-Meeks has labeled a waste of taxpayer money, is underway, and House Administration Committee election observers have been deployed to the state to observe the process.

Bohannan has requested a recount in her bid to unseat Miller-Meeks. The Associated Press has not yet called the race because the margin was close enough that it could prompt a recount.

Miller-Meeks has declared victory and said she was confident in her lead.

