ShutDownDC group plans ‘blockade’ at Supreme Court with ‘jail support’ on hand

A left-wing group is hosting a “shut down SCOTUS” protest on June 13, with plans to “blockade” the streets surrounding the Supreme Court in light of a potential decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade being released.

The group, ShutDownDC, announced the protest on its website and states that it will begin at 7 a.m. on June 13 at Stanton Park in Washington, D.C.

As part of the “shut down SCOTUS” protest, the group will “blockade” the streets around the Supreme court, according to the website.

“On June 13, one of the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision days, we plan to blockade the streets around the Supreme Court to rise up for the transformative change that our communities need,” the website states. “Right now our political system is in crisis. Times of crisis can either be opportunities to break through the inertia and win transformational change or they can be opportunities for the establishment to further entrench the status quo.”

According to its website, the group chose June 13 since it is one of the Supreme Court’s opinion issuance days.

The protest will consist of smaller “affinity groups” of up to 20 people per group, and each group will have a “jail support liaison who can meet arrested folks” when they are released.

Organizers of the outdoor protest are also encouraging attendees to wear a mask and consider taking a COVID-19 test before attending.

The same group also held a “vigil” outside Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s home on May 9 in response to the leaked draft Supreme Court decision which could overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Justice Alito’s draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade is beyond alarming. It would not only allow states to outlaw abortion (which is already de facto unavailable to many who need it, particularly people from marginalized communities) but could also be used to allow states to outlaw contraception, same-sex marriage, protections for LGBTQ folks, and even interracial marriage,” the website states. “The evening of Monday, May 9, we will hold a vigil for all these rights that Alito is threatening to take away.”