ShutDownDC group offers bounties on Twitter for public sightings of conservative Supreme Court justices

The left-wing activist group ShutDownDC offered Friday to pay people who messaged them the location of the six conservative Supreme Court justices.

ShutDownDC tweeted Friday that it would pay $50 to anyone who shares a “confirmed sighting” of Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett or John Roberts, adding that they would pay $200 if the justice was still in the location where they were sighted after 30 minutes.

However, Twitter has been silent on why the tweet detailing such bounties on justices don’t violate the platform’s rules and policies. Representatives for the social media platform didn’t respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital when asked why the tweet wasn’t removed Friday.

Twitter prohibits any user from encouraging or calling for others to harass an individual or group of people, according to its rules and policies document.

“We prohibit behavior that encourages others to harass or target specific individuals or groups with abusive behavior,” the platform’s policy on abusive behavior states. “This includes, but is not limited to; calls to target people with abuse or harassment online and behavior that urges offline action such as physical harassment.”

ShutDownDC’s public bounty offer came after individuals affiliated with the group protested while Kavanaugh ate dinner at a Morton’s steakhouse in downtown Washington D.C. on Wednesday evening. Kavanuagh was ultimately forced to exit the establishment through a rear door.

The actions received a strong rebuke from the restaurant which said patrons were harassed by the activists.

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner,” a Morton’s spokesperson told Politico in a statement.

“There is a time and place for everything,” the statement continued. “Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.

In response to the protest, the White House condemned intimidation, but said it continued to support “peaceful” actions.

“We have said that we want to see peaceful protests,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Friday. “When it comes to intimidation, that is something that we have condemned.”

The six conservative justices targeted by ShutDownDC formed the majority that voted to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in June. Since then, pro-abortion activists have repeatedly protested outside the justices’ homes and, in some cases, confronted them in public.