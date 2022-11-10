Should Hunter Biden expect investigations from a Republican House?

For years leading up to the midterm elections, Republicans have raised questions about the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and have vowed to start investigations if the GOP were to retake control of the House of Representatives.

The Republican anticipated “red wave” did not occur in Tuesday’s elections, and several races that will decide the fate of the Senate and House remain too close to call, according to the Fox News Decision Desk. Currently, Republicans are projected to win 209 seats in the House, while Democrats are projected to get 185. In order to gain a majority, the GOP needs 218 seats.

The GOP politician who has vowed to lead the charge against Hunter Biden is Kentucky Rep. James Comer, ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, who will likely chair the panel if Republicans retake the chamber. Specifically, the investigation would likely focus on Hunter’s business dealings abroad, including those with Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

HUNTER BIDEN PROBE REACHES ‘CRITICAL STAGE’ AS OFFICIALS WEIGH POSSIBLE CHARGES: SOURCE

Fox News Digital reported in early October that federal investigations led by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss were considering charging Hunter Biden with various tax and foreign lobbying violations, false statements and more. The federal investigation dates back to 2018, two years before Biden ran for president.

Republicans on the Oversight Committee are planning to host a press conference next week to discuss a potential investigation into the Biden family, according to The Hill. The GOP members have copies of Hunter Biden’s hard drive and have been reviewing the material for several months.

HUNTER BIDEN COMMITTED ‘FRAUD’ AGAINST BUSINESS PARTNERS, TONY BOBULINSKI TELLS TUCKER CARLSON

The GOP members hope that a potential majority would allow them to start an investigation with the goal of linking President Biden to his son’s business dealings.

“There’s mounting evidence that Hunter Biden was peddling access to our adversaries all over the world,” Comer said on “Fox and Friends” in October. “The reason we are investigating Hunter Biden is because we believe he is a national security threat. But we are also concerned that Hunter’s shady business dealings have compromised Joe Biden.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Comer added, “We are concerned about the national security threats and influence peddling that not just Hunter Biden, but the Biden family, have been doing for over a decade.”

The DOJ is also reportedly investigating Biden’s son for lying on a gun-buying application about his illicit drug use. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is also expected to join his conservative colleagues with investigations into the Biden family’s business as the chair of the House Judiciary Committee if his party takes control of the House.