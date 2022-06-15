Should Biden run for reelection in 2024? Las Vegas voters weigh in

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LAS VEGAS – Voters in Nevada gave Fox News mixed opinions on whether President Biden should seek reelection in 2024.

“I think he’s a little too old,” one voter, Matthew, told Fox News.

A Las Vegas local, Wayne, said: “Anything but [former President] Trump and the Republican Party right now.”

The White House recently affirmed that Biden will run for reelection. Rumors have repeatedly circulated since 2020 that the president would choose to serve only one term.

Some Democrats haven’t been enthusiastic about putting Biden forward for reelection. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for example, recently refused to endorse the president’s 2024 bid.

One Democratic voter, Margaret, told Fox News Biden should run again if he wants to.

“I think he’s a good leader,” she said. “He’s not full of hate.”

Joe, visiting Las Vegas from California, shared a similar sentiment.

“Sure, beats Trump,” he said.

Another man said: “He’s getting a lot of bad press for things that he has no control over … I’d like to see him have it long enough for some of the stuff to sort itself out.”

Shelley, a lifelong Nevadan, had other motivations for wanting Biden on the 2024 ticket.

“We need another clown show,” she told Fox News.

A recent Nevada transplant, Tatiana, hopes Biden does not seek reelection. She said he’s failed to follow through on campaign promises.

“He didn’t do everything he said he was going to do,” she said. “I just feel like things are getting worse [rather] than better.”

Several people told Fox News they were concerns about the president’s age and ability to perform.

“I just think is a little too old to be running again,” Alex from Memphis told Fox. “He’s had his moments where he’s shown that he might be a little too incompetent, so maybe another four years isn’t the best for him.”

Biden, the oldest person to assume the presidency, would be nearly 82 by the time of the November 2024 election. Critics have highlighted the president’s repeated verbal fumbles, including remarks that appeared to indicate new policy positions that White House officials scrambled to address.

“I think he’s a little too old, no?” Matthew told Fox News. “He already seems like his speech is a little off.”

Similarly, another Las Vegas local, Monty, said: “He can’t even put two sentences together whenever he is asked a question. I don’t think he’s all there.”