Shooter who opened fire on Border Patrol agents in South Texas identified by police chief

A shooter who allegedly opened fire on Border Patrol agents outside a federal building in McAllen, Texas, has been identified by authorities as 27-year-old Michigan resident Ryan Louis Mosqueda.

An active shooter armed with tactical gear and a rifle opened fire upon Border Patrol agents as they arrived at a Border Patrol annex facility in McAllen, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday. Law enforcement believes the attack was a purposeful ambush targeting Border Patrol officials.

In a press conference after the shooting, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez identified the suspected shooter as Mosqueda, saying he allegedly opened fire on the agents, firing “many, many dozens of rounds” at the building.

Rodriguez confirmed that the suspect was killed on the scene by agents returning fire.

According to the police chief, there is no known motive yet for why Mosqueda allegedly opened fire on Border Patrol agents.

He said the suspect is associated with an address in Michigan and that he arrived at the scene driving a vehicle with Michigan plates. He also mentioned that the suspect’s car had spray-painting on it with “some language on it,” possibly Latin, that he could not decipher.

According to Rodriguez, Mosqueda was reported missing from an address in nearby Weslaco and “an hour and a few minutes later he was at this particular location, opening fire on a federal building.”

In a statement emailed to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for FBI San Antonio said that McAllen police received calls of shots being heard by a local Border Patrol facility near the McAllen International Airport at approximately 5:53 a.m.

The spokesperson said the armed suspect, who they did not identify as Mosqueda but rather an “adult male,” “engaged the law enforcement officers responding to the scene and officers returned fire.”

According to the spokesperson, one responding officer was injured in the gunfire and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The officer is now in stable condition.

The FBI representative said there is “currently no threat to public safety that we are aware of” and that the investigation is ongoing.

According to a statement by DHS on X, two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured during the shooting, including one shot in the knee.

