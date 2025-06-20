‘She’s wrong’: Trump says Tulsi Gabbard incorrect about Iran not having nuclear weapon capabilities

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, is “wrong” in her assessment that Iran is not close to building a nuclear weapon.

Trump’s comments came after he departed Air Force One en route to his Bedminister, New Jersey, golf club, when he stepped aside to take a few questions from reporters.

“She’s wrong,” Trump said after he was asked about Gabbard’s assessment that Iran is not close to building a nuclear weapon. “My intelligence community is wrong.”

Trump’s remarks were preceded by a question from a reporter asking the president, who publicly opposed the Iraq war roughly 20 years ago, what made this situation with Iran different – considering no weapons of mass destruction were ever found after the George W. Bush administration invaded Iraq.

“There were no weapons of mass destruction. I never thought there were. That was somewhat pre-nuclear. You know, it was – there was a nuclear age, but nothing like it is today,” Trump said. “And it looked like I’m right about the material that they’ve gathered already [in Iran]. It’s a tremendous amount of material. And I think within a matter of weeks, or certainly within a matter of months, [Iran was] going to be able to have a nuclear weapon. We can’t let that happen.”

In March, DNI Gabbard said during an opening statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee that that the intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003.”

Meanwhile, last week Gabbard posted a cryptic three and a half minute video on X last week, warning of the risks of a potential nuclear war, and blasting “warmongers” for bringing the world “closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before.”

President Donald Trump said aboard Air Force One earlier this week that he doesn’t care what Gabbard says, “I think they were very close to having one,” when pressed on the pair’s divergent opinions.

This week, according to The Guardian, Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said Gabbard’s assessment has been “reconfirmed” by current intelligence.

Fox News Digital reached out to Gabbard’s office for comment but did not receive an immediate response.