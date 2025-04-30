FOX Politics 

‘Shark Tank’ star insists AOC is a capitalist at heart: ‘The best marketeer in politics’

Kevin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would “destroy America” as president – but is a first-rate entrepreneur – says Canadian businessman and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” Kevin O’Leary.

O’Leary’s comments came over the weekend during the White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner in response to questions about a new campaign-style video the far-left progressive lawmaker put out amid speculation she is considering a run for president.

“I think she’s the best marketeer in politics. I buy her T-shirts, I gift them the tax the rich T-shirts – I love them. She makes 82% in margin on them, which, I think, shows you that inside of every socialist, there’s a capitalist trying to get out,” O’Leary said. “Now, would she destroy America? Absolutely. There’s no chance she’ll ever be president. I don’t agree with anything she says, but I love her social media. She’s a crazy chicken.” 

AOC POSITIONING HERSELF TO BE ‘LEADING VOICE’ OF DEMOCRATIC PARTY

TK

“Her district is a wasteland,” O’Leary added. “Why would anybody want her running anything? But I love what she does on T-shirts, so maybe she should start a T-shirt company.”

The “Shark Tank” star’s comments came as Ocasio-Cortez has been criss-crossing the country over the last several weeks, participating in a “Fight Oligarchy” tour alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in protest of President Donald Trump and his policies. The events have drawn large crowds and speculation over whether Ocasio-Cortez is testing the waters for a potential presidential run. 

Meanwhile, last week, Ocasio-Cortez posted a new campaign-style video to her social media accounts, invigorating that speculation even further.

‘WE ARE ONE’: CAMPAIGN SPECULATION GROWS AROUND AOC’S VIDEO  

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speak to a full auditorium as part of the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour on April 14, 2025 in Nampa, Idaho. According to event organizers, 12,500 people attended the rally.

Prominent pollster Nate Silver suggested earlier this month that Ocasio-Cortez is currently the leading Democrat to pick up the party’s presidential nomination in 2028, selecting her as his top choice in a 2028 election exercise with FiveThirtyEight’s Galen Druke. 

“I think there’s a lot of points in her favor at this very moment,” Druke said, adding, “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has broad appeal across the Democratic Party.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Deirdre Heavey and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

  