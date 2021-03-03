Shalanda Young pushed by House Dem leaders for Biden budget director after Tanden defeat

House Democratic leaders on Wednesday are pushing President Biden to tap Shalanda Young – his current pick for deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget – for director, after he withdrew the nomination of Neera Tanden for the post amid controversy over her past statements.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., issued a joint statement on Wednesday, recommending Biden tap Young to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

BIDEN’S FAILURE TO GET TANDEN CONFIRMED FOLLOWS OTHER ABORTED PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATIONS IN HISTORY

“As longtime members of the Appropriations Committee, we take great pride in recommending Shalanda Young as director of the Office of Management and Budget,” the Democratic leaders wrote. “We have worked closely with her for several years and highly recommend her for her intellect, her deep expertise on the federal budget and her determination to ensure that our budget reflects our values as a nation.”

Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn touted her “legislative prowess, extensive knowledge of federal agencies, incisive strategic mind and proven track record,” saying they “will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris administration.”

“Her leadership at the OMB would be historic and would send a strong message that this administration is eager to work in close coordination with members of Congress to craft budgets that meet the challenges of our time and can secure broad, bipartisan support,” they said.

Young previously served as a staff director for the House Appropriations Committee.

Their comments come after Biden withdrew Tanden’s nomination as director of OMB, after key senators indicated they would not vote for her over past inflammatory comments on social media.

A statement from Biden released Tuesday night read: “I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for director of the Office of Management and Budget.”

“I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work,” he added.

Tanden said she asked to be removed from consideration.

“Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities,” she said in a letter to Biden.

BIDEN WITHDRAWS NOMINATION OF NEERA TANDEN TO BE OMB DIRECTOR

Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn touted Tanden on Wednesday, saying she “is an outstanding public servant who has dedicated decades to fighting to advance the health, financial security and well-being of the American people.”

“We know that she will continue to bring her progressive values, bold vision for the future and valuable perspective to Democrats’ work to Build Back Better,” they said.

Meanwhile, during Young’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee this week for deputy OMB director, and prior to Biden’s withdrawal of Tanden’s nomination, Republicans hinted she could be in the running to lead the agency altogether.

“You may be more than deputy,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Young. “I don’t expect you to comment on that.”