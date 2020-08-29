Sex assault charges filed against Jacob Blake in July prompted police to respond before shooting: union report

The police union that represents the Kenosha Police Department said that police responded to the scene where Jacob Blake was ultimately shot because he violated a restraining order related to a sexual assault.

The cops involved in Blake’s shooting were there to arrest Blake for violating a restraining order stemming from a sexual assault claim, according to the New York Post.

A 911 call Aug. 23 alerted them that Blake, 29, was at the home of his alleged victim. The officers on the scene knew he had an open warrant for felony sexual assault, according to dispatch records and the Kenosha Professional Police Association.

That union also claimed Blake was wielding a knife at the time of his arrest. He put one of the arresting officers in a headlock and shrugged off two attempts to taser him, it said.

State investigators have said the knife recovered on the scene was found inside Blake’s vehicle.

He was shot in the back seven times by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey as he turned away from police to get in his car.

The restraining order stemmed from a criminal complaint, which was obtained by The Post, that accused Blake of breaking into the home of a woman he knew and sexually assaulting her in May. The victim, who goes by her initials in the paperwork, told police she was asleep when Blake broke in at 6 a.m. and said, “I want my sh-t.”

She reportedly told police that Blake used his finger to sexually assault her. The record states she told police the incident “caused her pain and humiliation and was done without her consent” and she was “very humiliated and upset.”

The victim then allegedly ran out the front door after Blake. She said she realized her keys were missing and “immediately called 911,” the complaint said.

Police filed charges against him for felony sexual assault, trespassing and domestic abuse in July when the warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Friday, Blake remained paralyzed in a Kenosha hospital recovering from the shooting. He was reportedly handcuffed to his bed in connection to the warrant until Friday.