Seven times federal judges ruled against the Trump admin this week

Federal judges are continuing their pushback against the Trump administration by issuing orders blocking a number of actions, including the deportation of the family of Mohamed Soliman, who is facing a hate crime charge in the wake of a firebombing attack in Colorado.

The rulings – some from judges appointed under the Biden administration – come after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last week that “President Trump had more injunctions in one full month of office in February than Joe Biden had in three years.”

“The real constitutional crisis is taking place within our judicial branch, where district court judges in liberal districts across the country are abusing their power to unilaterally block President Trump’s basic executive authority,” Leavitt also has said.

Here are seven cases in which federal judges ruled against the Trump administration this week:

Deportation of Boulder attack suspect’s family is blocked, despite visa violations

A Biden administration-appointed federal judge in Colorado on Wednesday halted the deportation of the wife and five children of Mohamed Soliman, the Egyptian national under federal investigation for the Boulder firebombing attack on Sunday.

The temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher prevents federal immigration authorities from removing Soliman’s wife, Hayem El Gamal, and the couple’s five children from the country, at least for now.

The ruling will remain in effect until a scheduled hearing on June 13. It came after El Gamal’s friend, Susanna Dvortsin, sought emergency legal protection for the family and argued that they faced imminent deportation by the Trump administration without the opportunity to present their case in court.

According to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, citing sources, El Gamal and her five children have all overstayed their visas. However, an asylum application had already been submitted on their behalf by Soliman.

Judge rules against Trump administration twice in Abrego Garcia case

A federal judge granted a request Wednesday from more than a dozen major news outlets and publishers to unseal certain records in the case of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Salvadorian migrant and alleged MS-13 member who was deported from Maryland to El Salvador in March in what administration officials have acknowledged was an administrative error.

Separately on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis granted a request from Abrego Garcia’s legal team to file a motion for sanctions against the Trump administration.

The one-two punch from Xinis could give plaintiffs new ammunition to pursue more formal punishments against the Trump administration if officials are found to have been acting in bad faith or knowingly defying court orders. The Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S.

Effort to pull funding from local governments is slapped with a preliminary injunction

A federal judge in Washington state on Tuesday granted Denver and other local governments a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration’s threats to withhold federal funding for transportation programs.

Denver and dozens of other plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in May, claiming that the Trump administration’s threats to withhold an estimated $4 billion in critical federal grants exceed the Executive Branch’s authority and were thereby “unlawful and politically motivated funding conditions,” according to the injunction order.

The judge ruled that the Trump administration likely violated the Separation of Powers doctrine, and that its threats to cut funding constitute harm.

Trump administration ordered to restore funding to Clinton-era agency that gutted by DOGE

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to restore millions of dollars in grant funding for AmeriCorps and to reemploy thousands of employees, ruling that the administration’s abrupt dismantling of the organization violated federal law.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman agreed to reinstate thousands of terminated AmeriCorps employees across 24 U.S. states and D.C., which sued the administration earlier this year over the steep cuts to the agency ordered by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES AGAINST TRUMP ORDER HALTING SEX CHANGE PROCEDURES IN PRISONS

She also ordered the Trump administration to restore hundreds of millions of dollars in congressionally approved funding for AmeriCorps programs, which were also slashed by DOGE earlier this year.

Judge halts Trump administration’s moves to close Job Corps centers across nation

A federal judge on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order that stops the Trump administration from closing Job Corps centers.

The motion, filed by the National Job Corps Association, was to stop the Department of Labor’s closure of 99 Job Corps campuses nationwide, according to a news release.

Job Corps was created by Congress in 1964 and allows 16- to 24-year-olds from disadvantaged backgrounds to obtain high school diplomas or an equivalent, vocational certificates and licenses, and on-the-job training. The program currently serves about 25,000 people at 120 Job Corps centers run by contractors.

When the Department of Labor announced it was pausing Job Corps center operations, it said the program was not cost-effective, had a low graduation rate and was not placing participants in stable jobs. The department also said there had been thousands of instances of violence, drug use and security breaches at Job Corps centers.

Judge tells ICE not to remove trans migrant seeking asylum from Washington detention facility

A federal judge in Oregon on Tuesday issued an order barring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from removing a Mexican asylum seeker from a Washington detention facility, according to local reports.

The migrant, a 24-year-old transgender woman identified as “O-J-M” in court documents, was arrested outside a Portland courtroom on Monday and transferred to the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Baggio, a President Joe Biden appointee, also demanded that ICE provide the exact date and time of the removal from Portland and explain why it was deemed immediately necessary.

ICE is prevented from detaining Columbia University student

A federal judge on Thursday issued a fresh order blocking ICE from arresting Yunseo Chung, a 21-year-old Columbia University student whom the Trump administration is seeking to deport back to South Korea after she participated in an anti-Israel protest earlier this year, according to the Washington Post.

The newspaper reported that federal agents first sought to detain Chung in March, yet were unable to locate her. She then sued to block them from doing so.

“This is a win not just for Yunseo and for the legions of people who stand up for Palestinians and oppose the daily atrocities in Gaza that our government underwrites, but also for freedom of speech and the rule of law in our country,” Ramzi Kassem, co-director of CLEAR, a legal nonprofit at City University of New York that is representing Chung, told the Washington Post.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Cameron Arcand, Bill Melugin, Breanne Deppisch, Stephen Sorace, Pilar Arias, Michael Dorgan and Reuters contributed to this report.