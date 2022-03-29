Sens. Grassley, Johnson allege $100,000 payment from Chinese oligarchs to Hunter Biden, provide receipt

website maker

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson took to the Senate floor on Monday to sound the alarm about what they say are troubling financial entanglements between President Biden‘s son Hunter and the Chinese government.

“Over the course of our investigation into how Hunter Biden used his father’s position and name to enrich himself and his family, the dishonest press published countless stories reporting on the Democrats’ false charge that we were soliciting and disseminating Russian disinformation,” Johnson said on Monday. “Once we issued our September and November 2020 reports, which were based almost exclusively on U.S. sourced documents and interviews with U.S. citizens, the media largely ignored it. When they did write a story on it, they declared that our reports found nothing new. A classic media cover-up.”

Johnson explained that “the false attacks have not deterred us.”

“That’s why we’re presenting additional evidence today and over the next few days,” he continued. “For example, this is the first time this document is being made public. It shows that money from CEFC – which is effectively an arm of the Chinese Government – went directly to Hunter Biden.”

According to a receipt provided by the senators, the state-controlled Chinese energy company CEFC paid Wells Fargo Clearing Services $100,000 with “further credit” going to Owasco, Hunter Biden’s firm.

“CEFC operated under the guise of a private company but was for all intents and purposes an arm of the Chinese government,” Grassley said. “Hunter Biden and James Biden served as the perfect vehicle by which the communist Chinese government could gain inroads here in the United States through CEFC and its affiliates.”

Grassley said the two senators would reveal new records in the coming days showing more connections between Hunter Biden and the Chinese government.

“Bank records like this piece of evidence are pretty hard to deny and sweep under the rug. Our reports were chocked full of irrefutable evidence like this. And yet, the media buried those details, in an attempt to keep it hidden from the American people,” Johnson said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Grassley and Johnson previously tied Hunter Biden to Chinese oligarchs in their 2020 Senate report including an instance where he allegedly “opened a bank account” which “financed a $100,000 global spending spree” for the former vice president’s brother, James Biden, and his wife, Sara Biden.

The New York Times recently confirmed the New York Post’s much-maligned original reporting leading up to the 2020 presidential election that information found on Hunter Biden was legitimate.

The Biden administration has claimed for almost two years that claims the laptop was real were part of a Russian disinformation campaign and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently dodged multiple questions about those past claims.

A poll conducted shortly after the presidential election showed that 17% of Biden voters would not have voted for him if they had known about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop when they cast their votes.