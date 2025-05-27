Sens Cruz, Lujan introduce bill to expedite permits for international bridges and ports of entry

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has put forth legislation amending the International Bridge Act of 1972 that would ​​expedite the presidential permitting process for all international bridges and land ports of entry.

The bipartisan bill from Cruz and Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., will expand on legislation previously written by Cruz and passed into law that streamlined permits for international bridges in Eagle Pass, Laredo and Brownsville.

The new bill will streamline all permits for international bridges and ports of entry for Mexico and Canada.

In a news release, Cruz discussed how this new bill has been a top priority for him.

“This bill builds on and expands our success in securing presidential permits for four major international bridge projects in South Texas by streamlining the approval process for all future international bridges along the Texas–Mexico border,” Cruz said in a news release.

Cruz strongly urged his colleagues “to pass this bill so it can be sent to the President for signature.”

Lujan said in a news release that he was proud to introduce bipartisan legislation that would deliver real investments to New Mexico.

“Ports of entry and international bridges are vital to the economic success of our border communities, supporting trade, business, and tourism,” Lujan said. “Yet, new border crossings are too often held up by the presidential permit process.”

Dr. Victor Treviño, Mayor of the City of Laredo, thanked both senators for putting this bipartisan bill together that strengthens the northern and southern border.

“This bill marks a critical step toward modernizing the development and expansion of cross-border infrastructure by bringing much-needed efficiency and predictability to the presidential permitting process—an essential reform for communities like Laredo, which continues to be on the front lines of international commerce as the #1 Port of Entry in the United States,” Trevino said in a news release.

Trevino also urged Congress to pass this bill so that President Donald Trump can sign it.

The bill also includes a bar on future administrations from considering environmental documents, including documents created as part of the National Environmental Policy Act.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Cruz’s office for comment.

Nick Butler is a reporter for Fox News Digital.