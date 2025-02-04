Senators back Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio governor ahead of expected gubernatorial bid

Entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy, who is expected to launch a gubernatorial bid in the Buckeye State, is racking up support from U.S. senators.

GOP Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee both expressed their support for Ramaswamy in posts on Monday.

“If @VivekGRamaswamy runs for governor of Ohio (and I hope he does) he will not only win—he will transform Ohio for the better,” Lee declared in a tweet. “The results will benefit Ohioans—and Americans—for generations I’m honored to have worked with @VivekGRamaswamy, and I support him wholeheartedly.”

“It’s been such a pleasure getting to know @VivekGRamaswamy and work with him. He has a servant’s heart and a brilliant entrepreneurial mind. The people of Ohio would be well served by his leadership, and if he chooses to run, he’ll have my full support,” Blackburn noted in a post.

Ramaswamy retweeted each of the lawmakers’ posts, thanking them.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., a former Florida governor, endorsed Ramaswamy for Ohio governor last week.

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with @VivekGRamaswamy and he is totally focused on trying to save our country. He is a business guy who understands what’s needed to grow jobs, make government efficient and help families prosper. He would be a fantastic Governor and I hope he runs for Governor of Ohio. If he runs, he has my full support and endorsement.” Scott noted in a tweet.

Ramaswamy retweeted Scott and thanked him.

Ramaswamy has not yet made an announcement, but has been hinting about his plans.

During an appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Ramaswamy stated that he would seek elected office.

“Ohio was the epicenter of the Industrial Revolution. Toledo was the glass capital, Akron was the rubber capital, Youngstown & Cleveland led in steel, Dayton in computing, Cincinnati in consumer products. In 1950, 6 of the 15 wealthiest U.S. cities were in Ohio. There’s no reason we can’t be a frontier state again,” he declared in a tweet.

The Ohio gubernatorial race will take place in 2026.

Current Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican who has held the role since early 2019, is not eligible to run again next year.

Last year, Trump announced Elon Musk and Ramaswamy as his picks to spearhead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effort, but on inauguration day, Ramaswamy noted in a post on X, “It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio.”

Ramaswamy launched a White House bid in 2023, but dropped out and endorsed Trump in 2024.