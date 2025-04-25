Senator joins group of far-left lawmakers who think Trump has — again — committed impeachable offenses

Sen. John Ossoff of Georgia has become the latest Democrat in Congress to signal that President Donald Trump deserves to be impeached, even though he has only been in the White House this term for less than 100 days.

During a town hall Friday in Cobb County, Georgia, Ossoff took questions from the audience, including from a fired-up local mother who questioned Ossoff about why there has not been a more concerted effort to impeach Trump.

“Why are there no calls for impeachment?” Ossoff was asked. “Do something more!”

Ossoff told the woman at the top of his response that “there is no doubt” Trump has exceeded the standard for impeachment.

“I saw just 48 hours ago, [Trump] is granting audiences to people who buy his meme coin,” Ossoff said. “There is no question that that rises to the level of an impeachable offense. And the reality is that that’s just one of many [examples] — defying a federal court order, for example. So, I agree with you.”

Ossoff’s remarks make him the latest Democratic lawmaker in Congress who has either explicitly called for Trump’s impeachment or signaled their willingness to support such a move just 100 days into his presidency. While most Democrats have been willing to publicly admit the country is facing a constitutional crisis under Trump, most of them have refrained from going so far as to use the “I” word.

Some though, such as progressive Sen. Al Green, D-Texas, have not shied away from supporting calls for impeachment. He was the first congressional lawmaker to call for it just weeks into the president’s second term. Green’s calls have been supported by other Democrats, such as Reps. Suzanne Bonamici and Maxine Dexter of Oregon; Sam Liccardo and Maxine Waters of California; Ilhan Omar of Minnesota; Shri Thanedar of Michigan; and Hank Johnson of Georgia, all of whom have gone publicly on the record regarding their support, according to NBC News.

“Right now, it’s 218 to 215, so if you can find me two Republicans, I’ll go to work tomorrow,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who led impeachment efforts against Trump during his first term, told a reporter when asked about the matter.

Trent England, a presidential elections expert and founder of the nonprofit Save Our States, bashed Democratic lawmakers for “claiming to be all about democracy,” but when they don’t get what they want, “suddenly democracy is not what they’re all about.”

“It really undercuts Democrats’ message about elections when as soon as they get an election result they don’t like, they’re out challenging it through impeachment. Especially when Democrats claimed after 2016 that part of their issue with Trump was that he only won the Electoral College,” England added. “Well, now he’s won a resounding popular vote, in addition to winning the Electoral College. And, yet, they’re still out there trying to impeach him at the very beginning of his administration.”

England also opined that the calls for impeachment were an easy way for Democrats to help boost their fundraising efforts.

“Efforts like this show how a lot of members of Congress are really operating as personal fundraising machines, as opposed to legislators,” England said. “They’re not trying to get things done. They know that using platforms like Act Blue, they can fly the impeachment flag and raise a lot of money from left-wing donors without ever believing that any of this is going to have any effect.”

The first-term Democratic senator is facing re-election later this year, as his term ends early next year. Ossoff’s office declined to comment for this story.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Tim Scott said Ossoff’s push for impeachment illustrates “the desperation of his re-election campaign.”

“Not even 100 days into President Donald J. Trump’s terms, and Ossoff is already pushing impeachment,” Scott said. “His obsession makes clear just how out of touch he is with Georgia voters. The desperation in his re-election campaign is already showing.”