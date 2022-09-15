Senate won’t act on same-sex marriage bill until after midterms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rob Portman Thursday said that the Senate will wait until after the midterms before acting on a bill to codify same-sex marriage protections, after advocates previously hoped to vote on the bill this month.

Portman, R-Ohio, was one of the top GOP supporters of the legislation, along with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Mich., led the effort for Democrats.

Advocates for the bill worked on an amendment to add religious protections and clarify that it would not legalize polygamous marriages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital that the text of an amendment with substantive input from Republicans was finalized late Wednesday. But it does not appear it was enough to immediately secure the 60 votes needed to pass the bill.

Collins, however, said “very good shape” and “this bill is going to pass.”