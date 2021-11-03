Senate votes to block consideration of John Lewis Voting Rights Act

The Senate voted Wednesday to block consideration of a voting rights act named after late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

With Vice President Kamala Harris presiding over a portion of the vote, senators voted 50-49 on whether to bring the bill up for debate, falling short of the 60 votes required to move forward.

In August, H.R. 4, known as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, passed the House by a vote of 219-212, with all Republicans voting no and all Democrats who were present voting yes.

The Lewis bill outlines a new, expanded formula that the Department of Justice can use to identify discriminatory voting patterns in states and local jurisdictions. Those entities would then need to get DOJ approval before making further changes to elections. The bill also includes a provision designed to counter the summer’s Supreme Court ruling that made it harder to challenge potentially discriminatory voting changes.

Following weeks of private negotiations, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, signed on to a revised version of the bill.

“Ensuring our elections are fair, accessible and secure is essential to restoring the American people’s faith in our Democracy,” Manchin said in a statement Wednesday discussing a bipartisan compromise on the act.

In a procedural step, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., voted ‘no’ Wednesday, allowing him to bring the bill up for another vote in the future.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this article.