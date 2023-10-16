Senate to hit the ground running this week on funding packages, negotiations on aid to Israel

The Senate is back in session Tuesday, and funding the government with aid to Israel and Ukraine will be at the heart of negotiations.

A source familiar with the talks told Fox News Digital the upper chamber will be awaiting the official supplemental request from the Biden administration before an official package is drafted, which could take more than a week.

The upper chamber was briefed on a call last week by the administration on a “mega package” request that would combine aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and border security, according to a source familiar.

Expected floor action for the week is on three separate appropriations bills combined into one legislative package for the 2024 fiscal year, which includes funding for the Food and Drug Administration, and the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development. The temporary spending patch that the upper chamber agreed on before the Sept. 30 deadline will expire on Nov. 17.

On Tuesday, the Senate Intelligence Committee will convene for a closed-door briefing. Senate leaders will resume their weekly luncheons with a corresponding press conference, where aid to Israel and Ukraine is likely to be a topic of discussion.

Attorney and former secretary of the treasury Jack Lew – nominated to be ambassador to Israel – will have a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday. A vote will be scheduled following the hearing. Lew served in both the Bill Clinton and Barack Obama administrations.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is showing no signs of lifting his resistance to military nominations being pushed through until the Pentagon rolls back its abortion policy, which covers the cost of some expenses for service members’ abortion procedures. The war in Israel has not swayed his position.