Senate sex tape: Capitol Hill hearing room where leaked video was recorded home to several historic events

Several high-profile hearings have taken place in the Senate hearing room where an alleged congressional staffer reportedly filmed a sex tape.

The U.S. Capitol Police told Fox News they were aware of an amateur pornographic video published by the Daily Caller on Friday, which shows someone identified as a congressional staffer, engaging in sex with another man in Hart Senate Office Building room 216.

The Daily Caller report states the video was leaked after being “shared in a private group for gay men in politics.” The men’s identities haven’t been confirmed.

Social media posts claimed the alleged staffer worked for Sen. Ben Cardin’s office. Hours after the story broke, Cardin’s office announced that a legislative aide had been dismissed but did not address reports linking a member of his staff to the sex tape.

NSFW: CAPITOL HILL ROCKED BY SEX TAPE SCANDAL FEATURING FAMOUS SENATE HEARING ROOM

“We will have no further comment on this personnel matter,” his office wrote in a statement.

According to the Daily Caller, the explicit video was recorded in Hart 216. Here’s a look at some of the high-profile events that have taken place in that same hearing room:

SENATE SEX TAPE: CONGRESSIONAL STAFFER ALLEGEDLY SEEN IN LEAKED VIDEO COULD FACE CHARGES, LEGAL EXPERT SAYS

Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearings

Now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Bret Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings were held in Hart 216, which took place from September 4-7, 2018.

Samuel Alito Confirmation Hearings

Now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s confirmation hearings took place in Hart 216 from January 9-13, 2006.

Sonia Sotomayor Confirmation Hearings

Now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s confirmation hearings were held from July 13-16, 2009 in Hart 216.

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings

Now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings took place in Hart 216 from Oct 12-15, 2020.

John Roberts Confirmation Hearings

Now-Chief Justice John Roberts’ confirmation hearings were held in Hart 216 from September 12-15, 2005.

Neil Gorsuch Confirmation Hearings

Now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearings were held from March 20-23, 2017 in Hart 216.

Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearings

Now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings were held in Hart 216 from March 21 to 24, 2022.

Elena Kagan Confirmation Hearings

Now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan’s confirmation hearings took place in Hart 216 from June 28-July 1, 2010.

SENATE DEMOCRATS AT ODDS WITH SCHUMER OVER BORDER TALKS: ‘TERRIBLY MISTAKEN’

9/11 Commission

The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, known as the 9/11 Commission, held several hearings in Hart 216.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former FBI Director James Comey Hearing

Former FBI Director James Comey appeared in a hearing inside Hart 216 on June 8, 2017, to discuss his interactions with former President Trump.

John Kerry Confirmation Hearing

Former Secretary of State John Kerry’s confirmation hearings were held in Hart 216 on January 24, 2013.