Senate Republicans try to fast-track emergency military pay as they brace for shutdown

FIRST ON FOX: Two Senate Republicans are leading the charge to ensure military members are paid during a potential partial government shutdown as Congress inches closer to the midnight deadline on Saturday morning.

Three Senate sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, both Republicans from Alaska, are attempting to “hotline” a bill to make sure all armed services and the coast guard are paid in the event of a partial government shutdown.

A hotline is a procedure used by senators usually to pass procedural motions or relatively noncontroversial measures. The practice allows bills or motions to pass with often very little or no public debate at all.

TOP SENATE DEMS POUR COLD WATER ON LATEST GOP SPENDING BILL PLANS: ‘READY TO STAY’ THROUGH CHRISTMAS

The measure is entitled the Pay Our Troops Act.

Sullivan will take the Senate floor to make a live request for unanimous consent to consider the measure at 6 p.m.

One Republican source told Fox News Digital that they expect Senate Democrats to object to the request, noting that they have done so in the past.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The effort is extending to the House side again as well, where Fox News Digital was told that Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., is pressing for a vote on the version she introduced in the House.

“We’re obviously pushing to keep the government open, but as a backup plan, we need to be providing reassurance to our military,” Kiggans said, adding she’s spoken with House GOP leaders about getting a vote on her bill.

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.