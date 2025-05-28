Senate Republican campaign committee ‘grills’ Chuck Schumer on National Hamburger Day

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is revisiting a much-maligned year-old photo from Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

The NRSC, which is the campaign arm of the Senate GOP, marked National Hamburger Day on Wednesday with a new video titled, “We Grill Right,” which spotlights Schumer’s viral social media post from last year’s Father’s Day.

In the photo that appeared in the 2024 post, Schumer appeared to place a slice of cheese on an uncooked burger patty.

ONLY ON FOX NEWS: SENATE REPUBLICAN CAMPAIGN CHAIR REVEALS HOW MANY SEATS HE’S AIMING FOR IN 2026

“Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we’re having a barbeque with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill!” Schumer wrote in his post.

Schumer was quickly grilled on X, formerly Twitter, by a chorus of conservatives who pilloried his cooking skills, and the longtime senator soon deleted the post. He was also called out by late-night host Stephen Colbert.

DEMOCRATS’ NEW SENATE CAMPAIGN CHAIR REVEALS KEYS TO WINNING BACK MAJORITY IN 2026

Fast-forward a year and the NRSC, in their video maligning Schumer, urged voters to “join a real party, the Republican Party. We grill right.”

The NRSC was also selling related merchandise on its website, including beer koozies that read, “I grill like I vote. Right.”

The NRSC also used their email release to also highlight recent reports, confirmed by Fox News, that some Democratic strategists and consultants were spending millions of dollars to better communicate with male and working-class voters, whom the party has struggled to court in recent election cycles.

DEMOCRATS’ STRATEGY SESSION TO BETTER COMMUNICATE WITH MALE VOTERS RIDICULED

“Shouldn’t take much to know how to grill a burger or correctly call a pick six, but apparently for Democrats, figuring out how to be a normal American takes at least $20 million — and even that won’t be enough,” NRSC regional press secretary Nick Puglia said in a statement.

Republicans currently control the Senate with a 53-47 majority. The GOP aims to expand their majority in next year’s midterm elections.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to the rival Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee for a response to the new attack by the NRSC, but the DSCC had yet to take a bite at the time this report was posted.