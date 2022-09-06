Senate race tightens in key midterm state, inflation and economy trump abortion as most important issue

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pennsylvania Senate race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz appears to be narrowing in the final months before the midterm elections, according to a new poll that also found abortion was nearly as important to voters as the economy and inflation.

A new Susquehanna Polling and Research (SP&R) poll suggests Fetterman holds a slight lead of five percentage points in one of the most closely watched Senate races of the year, receiving 49% support over Trump-backed Oz’s 44%.

Despite trailing behind his opponent, Oz made major headway since a May poll from the group that reported Fetterman held a strong lead of 51%-33%.

Among registered Independents, who make up one in 10 of Pennsylvania voters, 50% selected Oz as their midterm pick, while only 40% went with his Democrat opponent.

Fetterman has more favorability among registered Democrats than Oz does among Republicans in the Keystone State, according to the survey.

In the midst of a technical economic recession, inflation and the economy were the most important issues to 57% of registered Pennsylvanian voters. Of those who see the economy as the most important issue, 52% support Oz and 40% would support Fetterman.

The economy entered into a recession in August, defined as gross domestic product (GDP) dropping for two consecutive quarters, though some economists and the White House have denied that the economy is truly in recession.

Abortion was the important issue to 41% of voters going into the midterm elections. These individuals believe that, if elected, Fetterman would best handle abortion over Oz.

The two dueling candidates have drastically different positions on abortion, Oz being pro-life and Fetterman believing there should be no legal limitations on abortion.

Fox News Digital recently asked Fetterman if he supported any limitations, including partial-birth abortion: “John has been clear that he believes that the Supreme Court and Republicans should have left [Roe vs Wade] the hell alone, and the whole point is that these decisions should be between a woman, her doctor, and a God if she prays to one – not politicians. Dr. Oz, on the other hand, said he supports banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest. These dangerous views are deeply out of step with the people of Pennsylvania,” said Joe Cavello, spokesperson for Fetterman.

Brittany Yanick, communications director for Oz, said the Republican candidate does support protection for abortion in some cases. “Dr. Oz is pro-life and supports exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. It’s quite the contrast from John Fetterman, who supports abortion up until the moment of birth.”

Oz is leading among voters over age 55 and Fetterman is ahead with voters under that age. According to the poll, voters 55 and above may represent 6 in 10 voters this fall.

Susquehanna Polling and Research, a GOP partisan firm, conducted the poll from Aug. 22-29, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.