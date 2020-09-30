Senate passes stopgap bill to fund US government through December

Lawmakers approved a temporary spending bill on Wednesday to stave off the threat of a government shutdown until after the presidential election.

The short-term bill will fund the government through Dec. 11. It was approved by the Senate on Wednesday and will be sent to President Trump’s desk.

It passed the chamber by a margin of 84 to10.

HOUSE APPROVES SPENDING BILL IN EFFORT TO AVOID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN DURING PANDEMIC

The bipartisan funding agreement, which passed the House of Representatives last week, is the result of discussions between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

It includes provisions coveted by both sides, including farm aid and nutrition assistance.

Called a continuing resolution, the measure will maintain funding at current levels.

Unless a full-year spending agreement is agreed upon before the December deadline, lawmakers may face a renewed government shutdown threat before the start of a new Congress.

Agreement on a temporary funding bill comes amid partisan division on a number of other key issues, including the posisbility of another round of federal coronavirus relief, as well as PresidentTrump’s nominee to fill the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Democratic leaders on Wednesday delayed voting on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid bill, as confirmed cases begin to rise in some states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story is developing, please check back for updates.