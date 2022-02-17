Senate passes short-term funding measure to avert government shutdown

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Senate passed short-term legislation Thursday to avert a government shutdown, sending the bill to President Biden‘s desk for his expected signature.

At current levels, the bill, which passed in a vote of 65-27 ahead of a Friday deadline, will fund the government until March 11. This will allow members of Congress more time to establish a full-year funding measure.

The Senate’s vote marks the second time this fiscal year that lawmakers voted to avert a partial government shutdown and keep government agencies fully operational. In December, the Senate voted to extend funding to mid-February.

Last week, the House voted 272-162 to pass the measure also known as a continuing resolution.

Through an appropriations bill, lawmakers are tasked with funding the government through the end of the fiscal year, which concludes on Sept. 30. While there is speculation that a deal is close to being reached, no formal announcement has been made.

The vote in the Senate comes just before a planned week-long recess.