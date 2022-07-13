Senate hearing: Ted Cruz points out top Dems, most voters oppose the ‘radical’ ‘unlimited abortion’ view

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While a fiery exchange between Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Ark., and Berkeley Law Professor Khiara Bridges at a Senate Judiciary Committee abortion hearing on Tuesday afternoon widely made news headlines, a moment where Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called out President Joe Biden at the same hearing has mostly flown under the radar.

When Cruz was recognized at the “A Post-Roe America: The Legal Consequences of the Dobbs Decision” hearing, he said Biden and Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., are on public record opposing the “unlimited abortion on demand” held by today’s modern Democratic Party.

“Today’s modern Democrat Party has become radicalized on abortion. Today’s Democrat Party has said if you are Democrat and pro-life, get the hell out you are not welcomed in our party,” he said.

Cruz then said Democratic lawmakers and party leaders know that “unlimited abortion on demand up until the moment of birth, including partial-birth abortion with government funding, with no parental notifications and no parental consent, is supported by only a tiny minority of Americans.”

“They know that voters, when given the chance, do not support that radical view,” he continued.

They know that because these same Democratic Party leaders do not support that radical view, Cruz suggested.

Cruz recalled how former President Bill Clinton once called for abortion to be “safe, legal, and rare.” He added: “Today’s Democratic Party does not want it rare.”

The Texan also pointed out a pair of statements from Biden, who is on record opposing the Roe decision.

“When Roe v. Wade was first decided, one Democrat who spoke up against it was a fella named Joseph Robinette Biden [Jr.],” Cruz said.

In 1974, Biden said he “didn’t like” the Supreme Court’s view on legalizing abortion, saying the decision “went too far.”

Cruz also said as recently as 2007, Biden is on record expressing support for late-term abortions.

The Senator then pointed out that Durbin said in 1983 that “the right to abortion is not guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.” The committee chair also said abortion should return to “before Roe v. Wade in 1973.”

Cruz started his remarks by describing the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization as a “victory for democracy in America.”

“Abortion is an issue in which the American people have strong and passionate views and disagree,” Cruz said. “Those disagreements have been longstanding.”

The Texas Senator then provided a recap of how Roe v. Wade, which recognized constitutionally-protected abortion across the country, was decided by “seven unelected judges.”

“The consequence of that has been five decades of deep political division because the democratic process was prevented from operating,” he added.

Now, after a majority on the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe, elected state officials will be able to decide the fate of abortion.

“That’s how our Constitution was meant to operate,” Cruz concluded.