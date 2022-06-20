Senate gun negotiators could have bill text Monday, as talks pick up steam in wake of mass shootings

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bipartisan Senate negotiators may release the bill text Monday of a deal struck earlier this month on gun-related legislation, after negotiations began to pick up steam in recent days, a source familiar confirmed to Fox News.

As senators worked on the text of a bill, talks had been stuck on the details of how to close the so-called “boyfriend loophole” and how to fund state implementation of “crisis intervention orders,” also known as red flag laws.

NBC News first reported that a text could be released Monday, although talks that seemed to be gaining steam last week did not result in a bill before the weekend. Senators are hoping to have something passed before the July 4 recess. It’s not clear they will be able to do so with just a handful of days left before they’re set to leave town.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said last week senators were making progress toward a bill text.

“I think we’re in a better place in terms of… the grants to states that have crisis intervention programs,” he said.

But Cornyn said that there was still some disagreement on the boyfriend loophole issue. That loophole is a part of federal law that allows court-adjudicated domestic abusers to buy guns if they were not married to their partner.

Lawmakers want to broaden the definition of that law to make it so a broader category of domestic abusers can be excluded from having guns. As of last week they were still struggling to come up with a definition of this non-married category which would close the loophole but not sweep up other people accidentally. But Punchbowl News reported Monday Democrats may have made concessions on that issue.

