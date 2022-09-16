Senate GOP’s re-election arm takes aim at Democrats Hassan, Warnock in new multi-million dollar ad blitz

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Lauren Spitsberg says she’s “overwhelmed” by the record inflation plaguing the nation.

The Manchester, New Hampshire resident and mother four who works part-time says in a new TV commercial from the National Republican Senatorial Committee that “my big family uses a lot of gas and we buy lots of groceries. I’m overwhelmed by the rising costs my family faces every day. And that’s why I can’t support Maggie Hassan.”

“She voted with Biden 97% of the time. Sent inflation through the roof and left families like mine struggling to keep up,” Spitsberg says in the ad, which was shared first with Fox News on Friday. “Let’s send Biden a message and vote Maggie Hassan out.”

The Senate GOP’s re-election arm says that they’re spending $1.4 million to run the ad for a week, starting Friday, in the key general election battleground state.

REPUBLICANS SHOWCASE UNITY FOLLOWING OFTEN FIERY GOP PRMARY SHOWDOWNS

Hassan, a former governor and first-term senator whom Republicans view as vulnerable as she runs for re-election due to her lackluster poll numbers, is being challenged by Republican nominee and retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, in a race that is one of a handful across the nation that will likely determine if the GOP wins back the Senate majority in November’s midterm elections.

Bolduc, a populist MAGA-style Republican who ran an outsider campaign in the GOP primary as he narrowly edged a more mainstream conservative candidate in Tuesday’s Republican Senate primary, is severely underfunded as he now enters the final two-month sprint to the general election, and he’ll be relying heavily on the NRSC and pro-GOP outside groups to target Hassan on the airwaves and online.

ABORTION SHOWDOWN: HASSAN TARGETS BOLDUC IN BATTLEGROUND NEW HAMPSHIRE

The NRSC’s new spot in New Hampshire comes three days after the Senate Leadership Fund, the top super PAC that backs Republicans in the chamber and is aligned with longtime Senate GOP leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, launched their first ad in the Granite State, which targets Hassan over her repeated touting of her bipartisan chops in the Senate, her ability to cross party lines to pass legislation, and her spotlighting of her policy differences with President Biden.

“Maggie Hassan claims she’s independent,” the narrator in SLF spot says. “She’s trying to trick you. Because Hassan votes with Joe Biden over 96% of the time.”

Hassan, who’s built a formidable war chest for her re-election campaign, for months has pointed out – both on the campaign trail and in her TV commercials – where she disagrees with Biden, whose own approval ratings are recovering from early summer lows but remain underwater. She’s spotlighted her differences with the President on tacking inflation, lowering gas prices, border security, and other key issues.

“My job is to be an independent voice for New Hampshire. That’s the role I’ve always worked to play and be for Granite Staters,” Hassan told Fox News as she answered questions from reporters after voting Tuesday on primary day in New Hampshire.

PENCE RETURNS TO NEW HAMPSHIRE TO BOOST BOLDUC IN CRUCIAL SENATE SHOWDOWN

The NRSC on Friday also launched an TV spot in another crucial battleground state Senate race — in Georgia — that takes aim at first-term Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock over his showcasing of his bipartisan chops.

“It didn’t take long for Raphael Warnock to become a politician. Now he claims he’s bipartisan? Not exactly,” argues the narrator in the new ad, which was also shared with Fox News on Friday.

THESE 11 SENATE RACES WILL DECIDE THE CHAMBER’S MAJORITY

“Warnock voted with Biden to slash Medicare spending. He voted with Biden to cripple U.S. oil production. And Warnock voted with Biden for huge spending that is fueling inflation,” the narrator charges. “Look closely and you’ll see, Raphael Warnock votes with Joe Biden 96% of the time.”

The NRSC says it’s spending $1.3 million to run the commercial on TV through Sept. 22, with an additional $117,000 in digital spending.

Warnock, the senior pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach, defeated GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler by a razor-thin margin to capture the seat in a January 2021 runoff election, prompting Republicans to see view him as vulnerable in his re-election bid for a full six-year term.

Warnock is being challenged in the high-profile Senate showdown by Republican Herschel Walker, a former college and pro football star, businessman and first-time politician.