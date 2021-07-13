The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) raised what it spotlighted as a “record-breaking” $10.52 million haul last month, as the re-election arm of the Senate GOP builds resources as it aims to regain the Senate majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

According to figures from the NRSC, which were released on Tuesday, the committee brought in $28 million in total during the April-June second quarter of fundraising and just over $51 million since the start of 2021.

The committee also reported having more than $25 million in its coffers, which it touts is more than double the cash on hand it had at the same point in the 2020 election cycle. The NRSC added that it’s carrying no debt.

The rival Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, which has yet to release its June or second quarter numbers, brought in $22.7 million in the first quarter of the year.

“The NRSC is making historic investments in digital fundraising that are already paying dividends and will continue to throughout the 2022 cycle,” NRSC chair Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said in a statement.

And he argued that “the move voters learn about the disastrous impacts of the Senate Democrats socialist agenda, the more the momentum builds to elect a Republican Senate majority in 2022.

Both parties have been raising big bucks ahead of the 2022 midterms, when the Democrats will be defending their razor-thin majority in the Senate.

The Republicans controlled the chamber for six years but lost the majority during the 2020 election cycle. The Senate is currently split 50-50 between the two parties, but the Democrats hold the majority due to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, who serves as president of the Senate. That means the GOP only needs a one-seat pickup to regain the majority.

But Republicans are defending 20 of the 34 seats up for grabs in 2022, including open seats in the key battlegrounds of North Carolina and Pennsylvania, as well as in Ohio, Missouri and Alabama. While playing defense, the NRSC sees opportunities to flip blue seats in Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

The committee shared that it received more than 157,000 donations in June, with 16,000 of them coming from first-time contributors. And showcasing its grassroots appeal, the NRSC said that nearly 156,000 of the donations were for $200 or less.