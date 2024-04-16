Senate Dems reveal massive $79M ad spend to protect majority ahead of key match ups

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is sparing no expense in its bid to keep the upper chamber’s majority in November, announcing a whopping $79 million ad plan across a number of battleground states and desired pick up opportunities.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) is set to spend the multimillion-dollar sum on television, digital and radio advertising in several close Senate races and a handful of matches they are hoping to make competitive as they look to prevent the GOP from taking over in 2025, a committee aide said. Advertising throughout the new campaign will be done through a mixture of independent expenditures and coordinated campaign buys.

HEARTLAND VOTERS FEELING STRAIN OF MASS MIGRATION: ‘EVERY STATE IS A BORDER STATE’

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Christie Roberts, DSCC executive director said, “Senate Republicans’ roster of unvetted, unpopular candidates bring disqualifying personal flaws and toxic policy positions to their races – when general election voters learn about them, they’ll see why they should be nowhere near the U.S. Senate.”

“This advertising campaign will make the choice in each Senate race clear, enables the DSCC to communicate with voters in the most effective way and ensures we protect Democrats’ Senate majority,” she continued.

Initial ad reservations in the DSCC’s new campaign will be made in key electoral battlegrounds, includingArizona, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Reservations will also be made in Texas and Florida as Democrats look to flip the seats of Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rick Scott, R-Fla. Each of the planned buys is expected to be for multimillion-dollar sums.

TRUMP’S LOAN PROPOSAL FOR UKRAINE AID MAY BE COMMON GROUND FOR COMPREHENSIVE FOREIGN AID PACKAGE

In Michigan, Democrats face concerns in November amid Israel’s war in Gaza, which has prompted criticism from the state’s significant Muslim and Arab populations. The DSCC had made an initial reservation of more than $11 million in TV ads in the state, as outgoing Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retiring deprives the Democrats of any incumbency advantage.

A $10 million television reservation was similarly announced for Wisconsin, where Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is expected to brave a significant challenge in the swing state.

An additional $8 million reservation was made for television ads in Pennsylvania, as Republicans work to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in another key battleground that could decide the presidential election.

SENATE PREPARES FOR MAYORKAS IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES WHILE GOP BRACES FOR POSSIBLE DISMISSAL MOTION

Together with the Majority Leader Chuck Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC’s previously announced $239 million in ad reservations to protect vulnerable Senate Democrats, total ad reservations boosting Democratic candidates now tops $300 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News Digital, National Republican Senatorial Committee communications director Mike Berg said, “It’s going to be very expensive for Democrats to try to convince voters that they didn’t open our border, unleash 40-year high inflation, and cause a crime epidemic in our country.”

Each of the Senate races considered competitive in November are for seats that are currently held by lawmakers who caucus with Democrats, putting the party at a significant disadvantage. Additionally, while the DSCC is making moves to threaten Scott and Cruz in November, the races in Florida and Texas are not understood to be viable pick up opportunities for Democrats.

“Washington Democrats have made it clear that Texas is their number one target and that they will stop at nothing to defeat Sen. Cruz,” a Cruz campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “Sen. Cruz’s campaign is proud to have the support of thousands of grassroots donors who have generously donated $5, $10, or $25 — while liberal billionaires flood Chuck Schumer’s coffers in their attempts to turn Texas blue. As Sen. Cruz has said, ‘We’ve got to fight to defend Texas. If we lose Texas, we lose the whole country.'”

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.