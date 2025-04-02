Senate Dems foreshadow more forced votes to block Trump’s emergency orders

Senate Democrats signaled more challenges to President Donald Trump’s emergency declarations at a press conference ahead of a forced floor vote to undo his tariffs against Canada.

“One at a time,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told reporters on Wednesday when asked if we would also be introducing a privileged resolution canceling Trump’s emergency declaration in Mexico.

“Let’s get this one done. And if we can get this one done and succeed, then we also have to see what President Trump does this afternoon,” he explained, referencing the president’s planned remarks on tariffs at 4 p.m. in the White House’s Rose Garden.

SCOOP: LINDSEY GRAHAM AMENDMENT SIGNALS GOP BUDGET BREAKTHROUGH, SETS STAGE FOR TRUMP AGENDA

“There may be a whole new series of trade or tariff-related motions coming your way soon,” the Virginia Democrat said.

Kaine did note that “Canada and Mexico are not completely the same because of some of the issues with respect to fentanyl,” so it’s unclear whether he would seek to challenge the Mexico emergency specifically.

The Wednesday press conference was led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to rail against Trump’s Canadian tariffs.

“So we’re going to fight these tariffs tooth and nail,” he said. “Trump’s done a lot of bad things. This is way up there.”

The White House did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.

TRUMP, SENATE GOP BUDGET LEADERS HUDDLE AT WHITE HOUSE ON RECONCILIATION BILL

Kaine’s challenge to Trump’s Canadian tariffs will get a vote on Wednesday evening, and it runs the risk of being agreed to and sent to the White House, as some Republicans have expressed concerns.

“Mr. President, the price hikes that will happen for Maine families, every time they go to the grocery store, they fill their gas tank, they fill their heating oil tank, if these tariffs go into effect, will be so harmful. And as price hikes always do, they will hurt those the most who can afford them the least. Therefore, I will support this resolution, and I urge my colleagues to do so likewise,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in floor remarks on Wednesday.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has been a longtime critic of tariffs, even under Trump, will also be voting in favor of the resolution and is a co-sponsor.

DISTRICT JUDGES’ ORDERS BLOCKING TRUMP AGENDA FACE HEARING IN TOP SENATE COMMITTEE

Trump took to social media to call out those he suspected might vote against him. “Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change, and fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl, by Tariffing the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Last month, Kaine similarly forced a vote to end Trump’s emergency declaration to “unleash American energy” and increase oil drilling and production of natural gas.

The resolution was voted down, and the White House claimed Kaine wanted “to impoverish Americans.”

“President Donald Trump’s executive order brings America into the future and unleashes prosperity. Senator [Tim] Kaine wants to cost the economy trillions and risk losing nearly a million jobs,” deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said at the time.

DEMS MUM ON TRUMP’S COURT FIGHTS DESPITE TRYING TO LIMIT BIDEN-BLOCKING JUDGES

The White House has also warned of a likely veto if the Canadian tariff resolution is agreed to in the Senate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A White House official told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement on Tuesday, “President Trump promised to secure our borders and stop the scourge of fentanyl that’s poisoning our communities, and he’s delivering. Democrat Senator Tim Kaine is trying to undermine the President’s Emergency Declaration at our Northern Borders – a measure that prioritizes our national security – for reasons that defy logic.”