Senate Democrats back Biden’s portrayal of ‘MAGA Republicans’ as threats to democracy

Democratic senators this week are defending President Biden’s tough talk against “MAGA Republicans,” including recent speeches in which Biden said those Republicans represent a threat to democracy.

“I certainly agree that those that have denied the legitimacy of the last election or call the insurrection of Jan. 6 anything other than what it was – I think they are running a risk to our democratic institutions,” Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., told Fox News Digital.

“He’s made it very clear that what he’s talking about is the fact that there are regrettably movements in this country that are challenging the validity of the right of our citizens to vote,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said.

The comments come after Biden gave an address from Philadelphia, in front of Independence Hall, last Thursday in which he said, “Equality and democracy are under assault.”

Behind that assault, Biden said, is a GOP that is “dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.” The president doubled down on those comments in a campaign speech in Wisconsin, accusing “MAGA” Republican members of Congress of being “full of anger, violence and hate.”

The president faced stiff blowback from Republicans for the comments. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who gave a pre-buttal address before Biden’s Thursday speech, said Biden has “chosen to divide, demean, and disparage his fellow Americans.” McCarthy demanded Biden apologize to “millions” of Americans.

The president repeatedly said he does not believe all Republicans, or all Republicans in Congress, are “MAGA Republicans.” But he’s stood by the broader comments, and Senate Democrats are doing the same as they aim to make the midterms a referendum on Trump and social issues like abortion rather than the economy.

“Those contrasts are very fair to draw,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said when asked about Biden’s comments by Fox News Digital. “And there’s so much at stake, particularly with Donald Trump-endorsed candidates seemingly prevailing in so many states.”



“In my view, our democracy is at a critical moment, and President Biden did not come to this easily,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said of Biden, emphasizing instances in which Biden has worked with Republicans.

“He’s also seeing — in whom the former president is supporting and what he’s saying, and in the outcomes of primaries around the country — real concerning signs,” Coons added.

Cardin also defended Biden’s direct characterization of “MAGA Republicans in Congress” as a fundamental threat to the U.S. system of governance.

“Those of us who hold public office have a responsibility to tell the facts to our constituents, to defend our democratic institutions – sometimes with results we don’t particularly like – and to defend the democracy itself,” Cardin said. “I think some of my colleagues have not done that.”