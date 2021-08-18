Sen. Tuberville slams ‘Squad’ for not hearing ‘one word’ on protecting women in Afghanistan

Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tubervile slammed members of the left-wing “Squad” for being “closed-mouthed” about protecting women in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.

“I have not heard one word from all of these women in ‘The Squad’ in Congress saying anything about protecting the women of Afghanistan. You know, they’re closed-mouthed right now. It doesn’t fill their narrative. People ought to be sick of this. They really should be. But we’ll work through this,” Tuberville said Tuesday during a radio interview on “The Jeff Poor Show.”

Tuberville’s comments came amid a discussion on President Biden’s handling of Afghanistan after the Taliban stormed the country and took over major cities in a matter of days.

“You know who is really in danger right now is women,” Tuberville added in the interview. “Women in Afghanistan for the first time ever have been able to go to school, do things that, you know, a normal human being gets to do. In Afghanistan, women don’t get that opportunity, but they have been given that opportunity with our being in that country and starting schools, and all of that. Now that has all gone south.”

The former Auburn University head football coach added that he is a Washington, D.C., “outsider” and that “politicians will talk their way out of it and really probably won’t anybody be held accountable.”

“I’ve been up here, and I tell you — this is ridiculous. We’ll have these hearings. There will be cover-ups. Billions of dollars will be stolen from the taxpayers, and nobody will be held accountable in the long run. But we’re going to try our darnedest. There’s a group of us that will point fingers and try to get the job done,” he said.

Members of the Squad, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have commented about the takeover of Afghanistan, saying that refugees should be welcomed to the U.S.

“We have a moral obligation to the Afghan people. The U.S. role in this crisis is indisputable. We must waste no time or expense in helping refugees safely & swiftly leave Afghanistan. We must immediately welcome them to the U.S. & provide real support as they rebuild their lives,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Monday.

Reps. Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Talib, and Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment on Tuberville’s remarks Tuesday.

Biden has meanwhile addressed the nation, saying Monday he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

“American troops cannot, and should not, be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves,” Biden said, adding: “Truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated.”

The president, however, has been slammed by conservatives for his foreign policies, including by former President Donald Trump who said on Tuesday during an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity that Biden has “humiliated” the United States.

“It is a terrible time for our country. I don’t think in all of the years our country has ever been so humiliated. I don’t know what you call it – a military defeat or a psychological defeat, there has never been anything like what’s happened here: You can go back to Jimmy Carter with the hostages,” Trump said.