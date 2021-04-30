Sen. Tim Scott predicts 'coming backlash to this liberal oppression' on 'Hannity'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has received incessant hatred and racism from the left following his rebuttal to President Biden‘s address to Congress Wednesday, but the senator told “Hannity” on Thursday that liberals should watch out for a Republican rebound.

“In my opinion, what they’re fueling is a backlash,” Scott told host Sean Hannity. “I don’t know if they realize it or not, but at some point people get sick and tired of being sick and tired and they start reacting as opposed to responding to the criticism and the negativity.”

Scott said it’s clear that Republicans “got it right” under the Trump administration, overseeing a record-breaking economy that did not discriminate against skin color. The senator emphasized that more and more Americans of all backgrounds are choosing to reject the controlling doctrine of the left.

“There’s a coming backlash to this liberal oppression that is becoming front and center and they’re not even hiding their hands anymore,” he said. “That’s why it’s so important that we stand in the gap for this nation because the greatest comeback in American history is on its way.”

TIM SCOTT RESPONDS TO ‘STUNNING’ ASSAULT FROM THE LEFT: ‘THEY’RE LITERALLY ATTACKING THE COLOR OF MY SKIN’

The phrase”Uncle Tim,” a modified version of a racial slur, trended on Twitter for hours after leftists mocked Scott’s speech, in which he argued that “America is not a racist country.”

Scott proposed that Democrats are undertaking a “despicable” power grab by their handling of race in the U.S.

“What the left is doing is fighting bigotry with bigotry,” he said. “And they’ve exposed their hypocrisy and their true motivation. It has nothing to do with ending prejudice; it has everything to do with claiming, or getting, more power.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott then reiterated one of the themes in his address, of the overarching vision of the Republican Party.

“We love people, not parties. We love the content, not the color,” he said. “Our nation stands in greatness because we’ve fought back against those darker angels and we believed, frankly, in the better angels.”