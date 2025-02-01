Sen. Tillis opens up about role in Pete Hegseth’s confirmation after Hegseth’s ex-sister-in-law’s allegations

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., whose vote cemented Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s confirmation last month, opened up about the effort to corroborate last-minute allegations against President Donald Trump’s nominee.

“Anytime you have an allegation and somebody is willing to put it in sworn testimony, you owe it to the process to review it and not just dispose it out of hand,” the North Carolina Republican told Fox News Digital in an interview.

“And that’s exactly what I did. And then I arrived at the conclusion that I’d support Pete’s nomination”

Hegseth was confirmed after a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance, making the final margin 51-50.

Three Republicans — senators Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voted against Hegseth.

Given the Republican conference’s 53-seat majority, nominees can only afford to lose three votes, assuming all Democrats are opposed and each senator is in attendance.

Tillis’ decision on whether to back Hegseth was not disclosed until minutes before he cast his vote. If he became the fourth Republican to oppose Hegseth, the confirmation would have failed.

The senator asked Hegseth several additional questions after the new allegations surfaced and the hours until his confirmation vote wound down.

The nominee’s response letter, which proved to be to Tillis’ satisfaction, was shared on X by Hegseth during the vote.

Speaking on the subject with Fox News Digital, the senator explained he had “developed a reputation for completing due diligence” and that he takes his role seriously.

According to Tillis, he agreed to speak with Hegseth’s former sister-in-law, Danielle, before she filed a sworn affidavit alleging that he made his ex-wife Samantha fear for her safety, in addition to claims of alcohol abuse.

Danielle is not the sister of Hegseth’s ex-wife. She is the former wife of his brother.

The call between the senator and Danielle was about “what conceptually would be in the affidavit,” Tillis said.

“And I said, ‘If that’s true, and it could be corroborated, then it would carry weight,'” Tillis recalled.

However, he said the lack of corroboration left the allegations without credibility.

“I could never speak directly to a person who could corroborate the testimony of one person,” he said.

After Hegseth’s confirmation, it was reported that sources said Tillis had “personally assured” Danielle that if she provided the affidavit, it would be significant and might persuade Republicans to oppose the defense secretary nominee, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Asked about the report, Tillis emphasized that he gave the caveat that it must be corroborated in his conversation with Danielle.

“Corroboration means at least two people have to be involved, and they have to be involved in the event, not a bystander. And I was unable to. I attempted to do it, but I was unable to get to that point. And, therefore, I had to make the same judgment that I did with the other allegations,” he explained.

Tillis wouldn’t divulge whether Danielle or her attorney suggested she had been a witness to the alleged events.

“I’m not going to get into those discussions because I do know that my conversation was leaked a couple of hours after I had it on Sunday. Clearly, I would have no reason to do it. But I don’t leak private conversations. I don’t even discuss them at any level of detail,” he said.

Multiple requests for comment to Danielle’s attorney, Leita Walker, from Fox News Digital went unanswered.