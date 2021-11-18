Sen. Sullivan calls Psaki ‘Baghdad Bob’ in fight over surging prices nationwide

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan is coming down hard on the administration’s response to the spike in inflation and suggested White House press secretary Jen Psaki is reminiscent of “Baghdad Bob.”

“This administration is so out of touch,” Sullivan said during a Thursday press briefing on the increased costs Americans can expect to shoulder to heat their homes this winter.

“You had the White House chief of staff recently tweet out saying high energy prices, inflation is a ‘high-class problem.’ What the heck does that mean?” he continued.

“The White House press secretary on these issues is starting to look like ‘Baghdad Bob’,” he added, referring to Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf, an Iraqi spokesman who garnered attention during the Iraq War for his colorful press conferences.

Sullivan’s list of grievances referred to controversial comments made by top officials in the Biden administration, who Republicans believe have dismissed their expressed concerns over price jumps affecting everything from gas to bacon.

Psaki came under fire last month when she made a quip about the supply chain crisis plaguing businesses and consumers nationwide.

In response to a reporter’s question about the issue, she characterized the problem as “the tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed.”

Labor shortages across the U.S. have led to a national supply chain crisis, which in turn has contributed to the greatest rise in inflation in over 30 years.

The White House has said increased consumer demand coupled with labor shortages are partially to blame for the crisis that led to spiking inflation.

But GOP lawmakers blame White House policies.

“These issues are exploding all around the White House, and they just ignore them,” Sullivan said Thursday.

Gas prices have hit a seven-year high, and fuel to heat homes this winter is expected to hit American wallets hard as oil supplies remain tight, thanks to restrictive OPEC+ policies.

The Alaska Republican accused the Biden administration of purposefully trying “to drive up energy prices” by suspending licenses for new drilling in an attempt to boost reliance on clean energy alternatives.

“Listen to the rhetoric. Look at their actions,” Sullivan said. “They’re harming working class families.”

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.