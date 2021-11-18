FOX Politics 

Sen. Sullivan calls Psaki ‘Baghdad Bob’ in fight over surging prices nationwide

Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan is coming down hard on the administration’s response to the spike in inflation and suggested White House press secretary Jen Psaki is reminiscent of “Baghdad Bob.”

“This administration is so out of touch,” Sullivan said during a Thursday press briefing on the increased costs Americans can expect to shoulder to heat their homes this winter.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) speaks during a news conference about inflation on Capitol Hill on May 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican senators discussed rising consumer prices and the potential effects of inflation on families and businesses recovering from the pandemic.
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“You had the White House chief of staff recently tweet out saying high energy prices, inflation is a ‘high-class problem.’ What the heck does that mean?” he continued.

“The White House press secretary on these issues is starting to look like ‘Baghdad Bob’,” he added, referring to Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf, an Iraqi spokesman who garnered attention during the Iraq War for his colorful press conferences.

Sullivan’s list of grievances referred to controversial comments made by top officials in the Biden administration, who Republicans believe have dismissed their expressed concerns over price jumps affecting everything from gas to bacon.

Psaki came under fire last month when she made a quip about the supply chain crisis plaguing businesses and consumers nationwide.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2021.
(Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

In response to a reporter’s question about the issue, she characterized the problem as “the tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed.”

Labor shortages across the U.S. have led to a national supply chain crisis, which in turn has contributed to the greatest rise in inflation in over 30 years.

The White House has said increased consumer demand coupled with labor shortages are partially to blame for the crisis that led to spiking inflation.

But GOP lawmakers blame White House policies.

“These issues are exploding all around the White House, and they just ignore them,” Sullivan said Thursday.

Gas prices are displayed at a Shell gas station on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The average price of one gallon of regular self-service gasoline in L.A. County dropped to $3.494, the lowest price since March of last year. Demand for gas and oil is declining in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Gas prices have hit a seven-year high, and fuel to heat homes this winter is expected to hit American wallets hard as oil supplies remain tight, thanks to restrictive OPEC+ policies.

The Alaska Republican accused the Biden administration of purposefully trying “to drive up energy prices” by suspending licenses for new drilling in an attempt to boost reliance on clean energy alternatives.

“Listen to the rhetoric. Look at their actions,” Sullivan said. “They’re harming working class families.”

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.