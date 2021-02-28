Sen. Scott says he will support incumbent GOP senators over Trump-backed primary challengers

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fl., chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told “Fox News Sunday” that he will support any incumbent Republican senator against primary challengers, even if that challenge is supported by former President Donald Trump.

Trump has discussed backing Republican primary challengers against incumbents at various levels, including against Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

“I am supporting every Republican incumbent in all the Senate races,” Scott said. “So I believe all of our incumbents are going to in. We have some open Republican seats, open Democrat seats. … I trust in voters. I think we’re going to get great candidates come out.”

Scott went on to focus on Republican primaries in races where the GOP can take seats currently held by Democrats, saying he will be “very aggressive” in supporting candidates to take back control of the Senate.

Meanwhile, Scott insisted that the Republican Party is united, even as major GOP leaders such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., former vice president Mike Pence and Nikki Haley did not participate in the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, where Trump will be speaking Sunday afternoon.

Scott also dodged a question about whether the GOP is still Trump’s party, opting to focus on voters and issues over leaders.

“It’s the voters’ party. It’s always been the voters’ party,” Scott said.

Earlier in the interview, Scott insisted that the Republican Party’s real strength is its policies, which will carry them to victory.

“I’m going to make sure that in ’22, when we have our elections,” he said, “we’re going to vote on job growth, we’re going to vote on secure borders, we’re going to vote on supporting our law enforcement, school choice, that’s why we’re going to win.”