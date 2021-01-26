Sen. Rob Portman on decision not to seek reelection: ‘It’s a harder time to find that middle ground’

One day after announcing he will not seek reelection to the U.S. Senate in 2022, Senator Rob Portman said increasing partisanship had played into his retirement.

“I love public service, and I hope more people who are interested in making a difference in people’s lives get into it, but it is a tougher time to do it,” Portman told Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday. “It’s a harder time to find that middle ground.”

Portman, currently the top Republican on the Senate’s Homeland Security committee, has represented Ohio since 2010 and was reelected to his seat in 2016. He previously spent twelve years in the House and served as United States Trade Representative under President George W. Bush.

After decades of government service, Portman said he looks forward to spending more time with his family after his term ends.

“I also love my family,” Portman said. “I love being home, and I love the private sector. So, it’s a personal decision also.”

The Republican senator said the pending Donald Trump impeachment trial has no effect on his decision to retire, but he will take his role in the trial seriously.

“Not at all. And it’s not going to affect, you know, how I deal with impeachment,” Portman said. “I’ve said all along I’m a juror. I’m going to listen to both sides, as I did last time.”

Looking ahead, Portman said he believes finding common ground would best help the nation move forward.

“The question is, how do we heal our country at this point?” Portman said. “How do we figure out a way to solve these big problems? And that has to start with trusting each other and working with each other and finding that common ground.”