Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus: 'Wear a mask. Social distance'

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The lawmaker, who came in contact with an infected person after returning from Washington, D.C., to Florida on Nov. 13, had taken several negative tests before one that returned positive results on Friday, according to his office.

“I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms,” Scott said in a statement. “I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect themselves and others. Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did.”

He urged his constituents to follow the guidance of public health officials for Thanksgiving celebrations next week.

“We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible,” Scott said. “I want to thank all the incredible healthcare workers who are working around the clock to care for patients and I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past.”

Scott is in quarantine at his home in Naples, Fla., until he can return to the Capitol.

So far, seven senators including Scott — all Republicans — have tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, 28 members of the House have tested positive, including 19 Republicans and 9 Democrats, and one incoming Republican representative, Ashley Hinson of Iowa.

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley tested positive on Wednesday. At 87 years old, Grassley is the oldest member of Congress to contract the virus.

