Sen. Rick Scott predicts ‘bloodbath’ for Dems in midterms, says issues like inflation will be focus, not Trump

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is confident that Republicans will be successful in November’s midterm elections and retake control of the Senate, regardless of whether former President Trump announces another bid for the White House.

In an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, called out Democrats, and the Biden administration in particular, for policies that have resulting in struggles for much of the American people.

“The Biden agenda is horrible,” Scott said, adding that the American people are “frustrated” by high inflation.

“This is hurting so many people in my state, so I think this is going to be a bloodbath for the Democrats this year,” he added.

Host Shannon Bream mentioned a recent MSNBC opinion piece that claimed Republicans criticized Biden but have no inflation plan of their own. Scott rejected that notion, mentioning that he has a plan of his own posted online at rescueamerica.com. He then went into some details.

“We have to balance the budget. This is caused by reckless spending,” he said. “Every proposal Democrats have is spend your money, spend more money. We’ve got to reduce taxes, reduce fees, reduce the size of government. We’ve got to become energy independent, don’t go over to Saudi Arabia and beg them for fuel, go to Texas and ask them to get more fuel. Fix the supply chain. The Biden administration is a bunch of do-nothing people, that all they do is blame.”

Scott reiterating that balancing the budget is “the simplest thing we have to do,” while reducing “the cost of government.

“It’s way too high. Stop spending money,” he said.

On July 7, President Biden accused Scott of putting out a plan that “makes the tax system less fair” raises taxes on working families. Scott argued that he has always cut taxes and never voted to raise them.

He said the key is “to get Americans back to work” because working people peaky income taxes and sales tax, and they buy things.

“Every proposal he has is to raise everybody’s taxes,” Scott said about Biden. “Their idea for how to reduce premiums for somebody – it’s not to create a better delivery system of healthcare, no it’s to raise your taxes.”

The Florida senator then claimed that Biden’s agenda will raise the national debt from $30 trillion to $45 trillion. He also said that inflation – particularly record-high gas prices – are directly the fault of Democrats.

“Why is gas up so much? It’s because Biden and the Democrats, they have an agenda to get rid of fossil fuel. That’s horrible for this country, we should be energy independent.”

Bream then shifted the conversation to November’s midterm elections, and whether a few controversial Republican Senate candidates could squander the momentum the GOP has gained during the Biden administration.

Scott said the GOP has “great candidates” and said Republicans have the potential to gain six Senate seats this fall.

“We are going to have a great year,” he said.

Scott supported this by pointing to how Democrats will have to answer to their constituents, particularly those like Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who claim to be moderate and then vote with Democratic leadership very time.

“They have to go home and explain why they voted to cause gas prices to go up,” Scott said.’

Inflation will ultimately be the key issue, Scott said, even if Trump launches a presidential campaign before November.

“This is not going to be about ’24. It’s going to be about ’22,” he said, adding that the midterms will be a referendum on Biden, not Trump.

“It’s going to be about three issues: inflation, are my kids getting a good education, living in a safe community,” Scott said, “and the Democrats are on the wrong side of those issues.