Sen. Rand Paul: House managers 'never made their case' that Trump incited Capitol violence

The House Democratic impeachment managers failed to prove that former President Donald Trump incited the deadly riot at the Capitol Jan. 6, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told “Your World” Thursday.

The managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., wrapped up their case earlier Thursday following two days of presentations, including gripping video footage of the violence and never-before-released audio of police radio communications. A large portion of Thursday’s presentation centered on statements from rioters who implied that they went to the Capitol at Trump’s behest.

Trump’s defense team, which will get the chance to present its case Friday, has argued that the House managers have not proved that the violence was instigated by the former president.

SEN. RAND PAUL: They admitted that President Trump was not impeached for his words. This is sort of extraordinary, because I’m not sure how you incite someone to insurrection or to this violence [that] they say he’s alone responsible for if it’s not through his words.

They finish up by saying, ‘Well, it’s not through his words. It’s because he advocated that the election was stolen.’ Well, so has Nancy Pelosi … So has Hillary Clinton in 2016. So has [Rep.] Jamie Raskin [D-Md.], the lead House impeachment manager went to the [House] floor in 2017 and said, “Trump stole the election and I am objecting to seating the certified electors from Florida.”

So both sides have done this, and the fact that they’re admitting that they’re not impeaching him for his words, because, frankly, they said that his words weren’t much different than the words of Democrats.

So really, I think they’ve given up their case, but they showed endless hours of the terrible violence and mayhem and those people should be punished and on both sides of the aisle, we agree to that. But they never made their case that the president incited them through any kind of unusual language that Democrats, frankly, haven’t done much worse.