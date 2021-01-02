Sen. Perdue on high-stakes Georgia runoffs: 'These last three days are really critical'

Republican Sen. David Perdue says winning Georgia‘s Senate runoffs on Tuesday and keeping the upper chamber in GOP control will “save America” from socialist policies.

“Kelly Loeffler and I will get this vote out on Tuesday, and we’ll save America,” Perdue told Will Cain on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Saturday. “That’s what this is about. This is the last line of defense from this radical, socialist agenda.”

The runoffs to fill the state’s two Senate seats, just three days away, pit incumbents Perdue and Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, respectively. More than 3 million early votes have been cast as of Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 2.1 million votes cast in a runoff in 2008.

The twin runoffs will determine the balance of power in the Senate, currently standing at 50-48 in favor of the GOP. Both Ossoff and Warnock would need to win in order to create a 50-50 tie, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaking vote.

Perdue remains in quarantine after having close contact with a campaign staffer who tested positive for COVID-19. The senator has tested negative and continues to attend campaign events remotely.

“These last three days are really critical to get our vote out on Tuesday,” Perdue said Saturday. “I’m here doing media, making phone calls and participating in our events virtually.”

“We’re going morning to night and driving this home to make sure we get our vote out,” he added. “We know what’s at stake here in this election in Georgia.”

Perdue criticized Ossoff for not addressing his ties to Chinese-linked company PCCW Media Ltd. Ossoff called Perdue’s claims “utter nonsense” in an exchange with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy on Thursday.

But Perdue continued to attack his rival on “Fox & Friends.”

“He’s a trust fund kid that really wants to be in politics since he was in high school, and will do anything, as we saw, during this campaign to avoid talking about the issues,” Perdue said. “Peter [Doocy] was being a serious journalist and asking the right question. Jon Ossoff has never answered the question about his relationship with communist China.”

President Trump and Vice President Pence both plan to travel to the state to campaign for Perdue and Loeffler. Trump will hold a rally in Dalton on Monday night, while Pence will arrive in the state Monday at noon, Perdue said.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden and Harris are planning to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock in the final stretch, with stops scheduled in Savannah on Sunday and Atlanta on Monday.

When asked about recent polling showing leads for Ossoff and Warnock, Perdue said he remains confident in his campaign and message.

“I don’t put a lot of stock in polls,” Perdue said. “I look at this early voting, and I am very confident, with the president coming Monday night, the vice president coming Monday, and what we’re doing with our team over the next three days.”

Polls in Georgia are set to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fox News’ Patrick Ward, Charles Watson, and Kaitlin Finnegan contributed to this report.