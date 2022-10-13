Sen. Patrick Leahy taken to hospital in Washington ‘as a precaution’ after not feeling well

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., for tests and will be hospitalized overnight “as a precaution,” his office said Thursday evening.

The 82-year-old senator was not feeling well at his residence in McLean, Virginia, late on Thursday.

He’ll remain hospitalized for observation overnight.

Leahy, the longest-serving member of the U.S. Senate, announced last year that he will retire at the end of his term.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.