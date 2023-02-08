Sen. Mike Lee says Biden is ‘not well’ during State of the Union speech

Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, tweeted that President Joe Biden is “not well” as he delivered his State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

Lee tweeted his take on Biden’s speech as the president delivered his joint address to Congress.

“He’s not well,” the Utah senator tweeted.

President Biden opened his State of the Union address with a gaffe, incorrectly calling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the “minority leader.”

“And congratulations, Chuck Schumer, another you know, another term as Senate minority leader,” said Biden.

The current Senate Minority Leader is Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“You know, I think, you know, this time you have a slightly bigger majority, Mr. Leader. You know, majority leader, but that much bigger,” he clarified after.

Biden was booed by audience members after claiming the GOP wants to cut Medicare and Social Security.

“Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security sunset,” Biden said before clarifying, “I’m not saying it’s a majority.”

The president was quickly called a “liar” by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who yelled towards the podium.

Fox News Digital's Kelly Laco contributed to this report.