Sen. Mike Lee predicts constitutional crisis, ‘invasion’ of Supreme Court from ‘pro-abortion Left’ after Roe

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the 49-year-old nationwide right to seek an abortion, raises the question: what will the Left do next?

In his recent book “Saving Nine: The Fight Against the Left’s Audacious Plan to Pack the Supreme Court and Destroy American Liberty,” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who is facing two Republican challengers in his state’s primary next week, foresees radical consequences from SCOTUS’ decision.

“If the pro-abortion Left doesn’t like the decision, we might soon find ourselves in the midst of a constitutional crisis,” Lee writes.

“[T]he stage has been set for an invasion of the Supreme Court. There is money pouring in from progressive organizations all over the place. Those organizations are pressuring Democratic lawmakers to attack the judiciary. Their stated goal is to increase the size of the Supreme Court from nine justices to thirteen or more. As of this moment, public opinion is against them. But they are well aware that, if they can convince enough Americans that the Supreme Court has acquired, in the words of Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the ‘stench’ of politics, then they might be able to convince enough of them,” Lee wrote.

Many Democratic lawmakers are now calling for exactly that in the wake of Friday’s Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health decision.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., tweeted, “As we fight to make abortion legal at the federal level, I continue to reject the legitimacy of such an undemocratic institution. Expand the court.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., released an ominous video set to solemn music. “With the Supreme Court decision, we have reached a critical moment that has been a long time in the making,” she says.

“For decades, extremists have cultivated far-right judges and spent billions in dark money. When that still wasn’t enough, Republicans stole two seats on the Supreme Court, all to force their unpopular agenda on the rest of America. And what will they seek to control next? Further control of doctors by putting every OBGYN on a watchlist? Further control of pregnant people by monitoring their location data and investigating miscarriages? Look, this is not theoretical. … The level of control that the Republican Party wants over individual Americans is undemocratic and frankly, it is downright creepy. It is dire.”

Warren then told her followers what they must do to stop this from happening: “In a post-Roe world, I’ve got a plan. One: Elect pro-choice Democrats. Two: Elect Democrats who will end the filibuster in the Senate. And three: Expand the Supreme Court.”

Democrats are expected to use today’s decision on the campaign trail leading up to November’s midterms. According to Quinnipiac Poll conducted last week, 62% of registered voters, including 89% of Democrats, agree with the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, compared to 32% who disagree, including 10% of Democrats.

But on the issues of ending the filibuster and packing the court, which liberal candidates are already renewing calls for, voters, including Democrats, are less enthusiastic. Whether that changes after today’s ruling remains to be seen.