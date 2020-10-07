Sen. Martha McSally says it ‘pisses me off’ when Trump bashes John McCain

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., said during a debate against her Democratic opponent Tuesday night that it “pisses me off” when President Trump attacks the late Republican Sen. John McCain.

Trump has lobbed insults at McCain even after the former senator and Vietnam veteran died in 2018 following a long battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

MARTHA MCSALLY, MARK KELLY SPAR OVER AMY CONEY BARRETT VOTE IN ARIZONA DEBATE

McSally’s opponent, Mark Kelly, pressed her for a reaction to the president’s alleged comments calling war heroes “losers” and “suckers,” but she declined to comment on allegations from “anonymous sources,” she said.

Kelly went on to say it “concerned” him that McSally, a Trump ally, has never defended McCain against the president’s insults.

“Quite frankly, it pisses me off when he does it,” McSally said during the debate, adding that she has told the president in private and public settings not to do so. “Let’s let him rest in peace.”

MCSALLY TRADES JABS WITH KELLY AHEAD OF CRITICAL ARIZONA SENATE DEBATE

McCain’s seat is up for grabs come November, and McSally is trailing Kelly by over 6 percentage points, according to the latest Real Clear Politics average.

McSally has failed to garner the endorsement of McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain, who crossed party lines, endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the November election.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ve got the upmost respect for Cindy McCain, and she’s had a four-decade relationship with Joe Biden,” McSally said in an interview on Fox News Radio’s “The Guy Benson Show” last month. “Her decision to make her voice heard in this election, I totally respect. Now we just disagree on the best choice to move the country forward. But I also want to be clear: Nobody should be attacking Cindy McCain for exercising her right to make her voice heard.”