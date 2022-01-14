Sen. Marshall shrugs off Fauci’s hot mic moment, was more concerned ‘that he had just lied to Congress’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., was not upset about Dr. Anthony Fauci insulting him on a live microphone after the two had a heated exchange during a Senate committee hearing this week, but Marshall had plenty more to say about what led to Fauci’s outburst.

Fauci was picked up by a microphone calling Marshall a “moron” after the two went back and forth over whether Fauci’s financial disclosure form was available to the public. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Marshall said Fauci’s claim that the information was available upon request was false.

“Well, I think we were both very much in the moment,” Marshall said about the insult. “I did not take it personal one bit. I was more focused on the true facts. The fact that he had just lied to Congress.”

Marshall explained that he and his office “for weeks” had been trying to get Fauci’s financial information and other information but had gotten nowhere. At the hearing, Fauci said he had submitted a disclosure and that it was publicly available.

“I don’t know why you’re asking me that question,” Fauci said. “My financial disclosure is public knowledge and has been for the last 37 years or so, 35 years that I’ve been director.”

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Marshall asked where he could find it, to which Fauci replied, “All you have to do is ask for it. You’re so misinformed it’s extraordinary.”

Marshall explained to Fox News what happened when he tried to get the information he wanted.

“And it takes the NIH, it takes this White House months to respond to any type of request for information, and then it’s redacted. It’s quite a game they’re playing. So I was shocked, I was shocked by his response, that he would lie to Congress again after he had already lied about the viral gain-of-function question that I asked him earlier,” Marshall said, referring to the argument he and Fauci had during the hearing’s first round of questioning.

A FactCheck.org article aimed at refuting Marshall seemed to actually support his claim. The article described “a multi-step process that could be made a lot more user-friendly,” that ultimately led to a FOIA request that only produced Fauci’s 2019 disclosure with nothing from 2020 or 2021 when the coronavirus pandemic was in full swing and Fauci became a household name.

In contrast, documents filed by other officials, such as CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, can more easily be searched for and requested online through the Office of Government Ethics website.

“We’ve asked his staff, we’ve asked NIH, and they’re at a loss,” Marshall said. “So he lied. He absolutely lied to the American public.”

“Wouldn’t it be nice to know if he’s getting some type of funding from China,” Marshall asked, mentioning the possibility Fauci could be getting paid for guest appearances or speeches.

Marshall said that his office has sent a letter to Fauci’s office asking for unredacted copies of this financial disclosures by Friday.

“If they’re so easy to get, surely he could turn those over by Friday,” Marshall said.

Fox News has reached out to the NIAID requesting Fauci’s financial disclosures and seeking a response to Marshall’s claims that Fauci lied. The institute did not immediately respond.