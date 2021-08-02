Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Monday that, despite being vaccinated for COVID-19, he has tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Graham said his test results were confirmed by the House physician.

“I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now,” he continued. “My symptoms would be far worse.”

Graham was aboard Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat with a group of lawmakers prior to the positive COVID test.

Manchin’s office told Fox News that “Senator Manchin is fully vaccinated and following the CDC guidelines for those exposed to a COVID positive individual.”

Health officials have said previously that vaccinated people who get so-called “breakthrough” infectious were unlikely to spread the virus. But with the more contagious delta variant that is now dominant, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said new data show people who get infected could carry enough virus in their noses and throat to spread it to others.

Health experts still say that vaccines provide strong protection against serious illness. In the U.S., people who weren’t vaccinated make up nearly all hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich and The Associated Press contributed to this report.