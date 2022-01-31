close

Sen. Lindsey Graham has nothing but glowing praise for South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs and supports her nomination for the Supreme Court should President Biden put her forth.

Justice Stephen Breyer announced Wednesday that he would retire. Biden promised during his presidential campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the court if presented with the opportunity – a pledge he repeated following Breyer’s announcement.

The White House confirmed Friday that Biden is considering Childs as a possible nominee, and Graham, R-S.C., had nothing but the highest praise for Childs during an appearance on “Face the Nation.”